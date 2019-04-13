Love your melon fundraiser

COLUMBIA - The MU 'Love Your Melon' campus crew spread awareness over Thanksgiving weekend of its parent company's $1 million fundraising goal.

'Love Your Melon' is an apparel brand which donates 50 percent of its profits after fees and taxes to Make-A-Wish, St. Baldrick's and other pediatric cancer non-profits.

The company set the nationwide goal of raising $1 million over the weekend, advertising new deals it had arranged with like-minded companies each day.

The MU crew posted on Facebook, Instagram and used word of mouth on campus to advertise the special deals. MU crew president Daniella Falco said they can't accept donations themselves, but the team works to promote the brand in speaker's circle.

"We just have some beanies that either some of us have or that they donate to us and we'll show them off," she said.

The deals included free shipping, free water bottles and free bracelets.

As of Sunday morning, the brand had raised $227,218.

Vice President of MU's group Rachel Thoreson said they work with the advice of corporate regional managers.

"She'll let us know within like new releases, promotions, deals that we're be having so we're able to get on our social media," she said.

Love Your Melon has crews at 840 academic institutions.

Mid Missourians interested in helping the fundraiser can purchase 'Love Your Melon' apparel online or at Glik's on Broadway.