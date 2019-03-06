Lowering Temperatures Affect New Year's Plans

COLUMBIA - Cold temperatures are causing some people in the mid-Missouri area to question their original holiday plans Sunday.

Temperatures in Columbia are expected to dip as low as 10 degrees with the wind chill making it feel even colder. The temperatures this week aren't supposed to rise too much until New Year's Day. Some mid-Missourians are feeling a little indifferent about the cold weather.

"I'm getting the necessities, that's it," local driver Kelly Ward said. "[This weather] kind of puts a damper on my plans, ya know? Go out and have fun, it's different... You got to sit at home and stay warm."

Driver Alejandra Gudino said she won't even think about bearing the cold because of her family at home.

"I plan to celebrate no matter what," Gudino said. "But, I have a young daughter at home, and it would be hard to [take her out] in this weather. We will definitelty be doing something inside.

