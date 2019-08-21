Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that they say someone intentionally started injuring six firefighters. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman...
Missouri police: Topless doll mistaken for unconscious woman
Missouri police: Topless doll mistaken for unconscious woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
Columbia College unveils new residence hall
Columbia College unveils new residence hall
COLUMBIA – Students at Columbia College...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to check on an unresponsive individual. The individual was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to MU...
Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle pursuit has...
School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service...
Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Farmers in southern Boone County are...
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Royals lose third straight series
Royals lose third straight series
BALTIMORE - The Orioles defeated the Royals 8 to 1 after hitting four home runs Wednesday. It didn't take long for Baltimore's lineup to light up the scoreboard. Jonathan Villar sent a pitch over...
Mizzou Women announce non-conference schedule
Mizzou Women announce non-conference schedule
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday the Mizzou Women's...
XFL announces details of its new St. Louis team
XFL announces details of its new St. Louis team
ST LOUIS - The XFL revealed the name and logo...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program
Share: