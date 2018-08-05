MACC Adjunct Faculty Could See Reduced Hours, But Increased Pay

COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) could limit its adjunct faculty members to teaching less hours, but with increased pay.

The Affordable Care Act goes into effect in 2014 and requires employers to offer health insurance to employees who work an average of 30 hours a week. This requirement affects employers with more than 50 employees, including MACC.

Vice President of Instruction Jeffery Lashey signed a letter to MACC adjunct faculty regarding the guidelines for next year. Lashey says MACC does not have time to wait for more guidance from the IRS regarding the Act before publishing summer and fall schedules. Therefore, adjunct faculty members are limited to teaching six hours in the summer and nine hours in the fall. The letter says this will remain the case until further guidance is given.

"We are trying to balance potential reductions in course loads with an increased pay rate for all adjunct faculty," Lashey wrote in the letter. So the cut in hours will also bring raises.

MACC expects more guidance from the IRS at the end of the month.