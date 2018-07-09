macc and cacc

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Career Center programs are partnering with Moberly Area Community College for college credit.

According to the news release, "Through this partnership, MACC will provide extensive professional support for medical simulation lab development not only at the postsecondary but also at the high school level, through the high school Professions in Healthcare program located at CACC. At no cost to the high school student, anatomy and physiology will now be available as dual college credit through MACC."

Columbia Public Schools operates the career center, which is open to CPS students from kindergarten through 12th grade, home-schooled students, and students outside of the district. The center also provides classes for adults 18+.

Randall Gooch, CPS Director of Career Technical and Adult Education, said, “For a long time we’ve had an adult nursing program and adult surg tech program, but as times have changed more and more demand is for those to be degree-bearing programs.”

MACC will now be delivering the Practical Nursing, Phlebotomy, Welding, and CNA programs at the Columbia Area Career Center. Surgical technology is another program that will be implemented in 2019.

Dr. Paula Glover, MACC Vice President for Instruction, said, "We have provided nurses for our community for nearly 50 years and intend to continue providing a steady pipeline to help meet workforce demands, not only for LPNs, but also for CNAs, phlebotomists, and surg techs."

Maia Mozingo, a high school senior in the program, said the program gave her confirmation on her career plans.

“I’ve kind of always thought I wanted to go into nursing, but this program has given me that hands-on experience like with the residents at the nursing home we go to, it just kind of really helped me know for sure that nursing is what I want to do,” Mozingo said.

The students currently gain experience by working in a nursing home and with mannequins in the facility. The new partnership will also add new mannequins that simulate childbirth.

Ethan McCrary, a senior in the program, said, “A regular high school science class wouldn’t give you the experience that you need and the opportunity when you get out of high school to take a step and become a CNA in a hospital or nursing home."

The new partnership will allow students like Mozingo and McCrary to not only get their training, but also take advantage of getting credit toward a college degree.

The partnership will also allow high school students in the health care professional program at the career center to take anatomy and physiology classes as dual credit through community college without paying tuition.

CACC will continue to manage high school career and technical education, adult Massage Therapy, adult Culinary Academy, adult Heating,Ventilation and Air Conditioning, the Adult Learning Center, enrichment programming and youth summer camps.