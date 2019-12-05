Magic Tree to be Lit

Facebook
Search continues Thursday for missing woman; Joseph Elledge requests judge change
COLUMBIA - The search of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge entered its third consecutive day on Thursday. Authorities have been focusing the search efforts on an area under a...
State Auditor's Office receives 6 nonpartisan state demographer applications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Auditor's...
MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's...
Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need it to make decisions that affect thousands of people like school closings. The decision to call...
Old Boone Co. Fairgrounds to change into sports complex for tournaments
COLUMBIA - Another recreational complex is...
Three men charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - Three men were charged on...
Some legal medical marijuana patients still being arrested, advocacy group says
COLUMBIA - A marijuana advocacy group said...
Jefferson City schools could be arming nurses with anti-overdose drug
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need it to make decisions that affect thousands of people like school closings. The decision to call...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
Sports
Undefeated Columbia Men's Soccer advances to semi-finals
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - The Columbia Cougars men's soccer team is still undefeated after its 2-0 quarterfinal win over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The first half was a battle that ended with...
Central Methodist volleyball keeps on fighting
SIOUX CITY, IA - Central Methodist volleyball...
Mizzou suffers disappointing defeat to Charleston Southern
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's losing streak extends to...
Magic Tree to be Lit
