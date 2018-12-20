Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Held In Jefferson City
Related Story
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Applebee's held a car wash and kiddie carnival fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Jefferson City Sunday.
According to the event's organizer Kimyonia Sands, the restaurant's goal is to raise $1500 to help grant 38 wishes by September 3rd. To date, they have raised $825.
"If it was your children, if it was my children, whoever it may be, if we as a community don't take care of our children and our families, who will?" said Sands.
Sands said the Jefferson City Applebee's plans to hold another fundraiser at their location next week.
News
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Applebee's held a car wash and kiddie carnival fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in... More >>