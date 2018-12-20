Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Held In Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Applebee's held a car wash and kiddie carnival fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Jefferson City Sunday.

According to the event's organizer Kimyonia Sands, the restaurant's goal is to raise $1500 to help grant 38 wishes by September 3rd. To date, they have raised $825.

"If it was your children, if it was my children, whoever it may be, if we as a community don't take care of our children and our families, who will?" said Sands.

Sands said the Jefferson City Applebee's plans to hold another fundraiser at their location next week.