Man and dog travel 50 states in 50 weeks, make a stop in Columbia

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations of 1" to 4" for most in central and northern...
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a...
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this month. The county will take over jurisdiction in Belle...
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system...
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a...
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just...
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
STORM MODE: Wet snowfall accumulates overnight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations of 1" to 4" for most in central and northern...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars men's team fell to the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 85-72 in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 12-8 on the season and 7-5 in AMC play. The...
15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season
15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars women's...
Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend
Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend
ST. LOUIS, MO - Four members of the St. Louis...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Man and dog travel 50 states in 50 weeks, make a stop in Columbia
Share: