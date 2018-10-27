Man barricades himself in house

JEFFERSON CITY — A man surrendered after barricading himself inside a house on Monroe Street in Jefferson City Thursday night into Friday morning.

Officers originally responded to a domestic assault shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, officers evacuated a person from the back basement of an apartment on the block.

As officers tried to make contact with a second person upstairs, he confronted them with a baseball bat and a knife. He retreated back into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. At that point, officers had blocked Monroe Street at Tyler Street.

Lots of police here on Monroe St. in Jefferson City. Street blocked @ Tyler St. Not clear what's happening. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o2zE1H05Ne — James Packard (@jamesspackard) June 2, 2017



There was also an armored car on the scene.

Officers said the suspect eventually surrendered. Police left the area shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said they were still investigating the incident Friday morning.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct language and include additional details about the incident.