Man barricades himself in house

Related Story

JEFFERSON CITY — A man surrendered after barricading himself inside a house on Monroe Street in Jefferson City Thursday night into Friday morning.

Officers originally responded to a domestic assault shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, officers evacuated a person from the back basement of an apartment on the block.

As officers tried to make contact with a second person upstairs, he confronted them with a baseball bat and a knife. He retreated back into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. At that point, officers had blocked Monroe Street at Tyler Street. 

There was also an armored car on the scene.

Officers said the suspect eventually surrendered. Police left the area shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said they were still investigating the incident Friday morning.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct language and include additional details about the incident.

News

Man surrenders after barricading himself in Jefferson City home
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY — A man surrendered after barricading himself inside a house on Monroe Street in Jefferson City Thursday night... More >>
1 year ago Friday, June 02 2017 Jun 2, 2017 Friday, June 02, 2017 5:07:00 AM CDT June 02, 2017