Man dies after industrial accident at Kingdom Projects in Fulton

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department said a man was crushed by equipment and died Thursday while working at Kingdom Projects Incorporated.

The Fulton Police Department said the man died between 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The department said the man was transported to the Callaway Community Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police opened an investigation and said there was no criminal activity. The department said it was an accident.

Kingdom Projects Incorporated had several United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration violations in 2014 including failing to take an industrial truck out of service that was found to be in need of repair, defective or in any way unsafe.

Kingdom Projects is a non-profit recycling facility that employs more than 100 people with disabilities, according to the organization's website.

The organization told KOMU 8 News over the phone it would "not be talking to the media."