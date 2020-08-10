Man Indicted for Boy Scout Pornographic Photo Incident

JEFFERSON CITY - David M. Ketchmark, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced today that a Columbia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for producing, receiving and distributing child pornography. Authorities stated in a press release that the man used a false identity as a woman to trick seven separate victims, whom he knew through his involvement in the Boy Scouts of America.



Authorities charged Ian Francis Burow, 23, in an eight-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City November 7. Officials unsealed the indictment and made the case public upon Burow's arrest November 27.



The court ordered at a detention hearing Thursday that Burow be held in federal custody without bond until his trial, scheduled for Feb. 11, 2013.

The federal indictment said Burow used the alias "Sarah McGee" to communicate with the minor victims and to trick them into sending him pornographic photographs of themselves. Burow received the images, and distributed images them over the Internet.



Burow is charged with seven counts - involving six different victims - of receiving and distributing child pornography between Dec. 27, 2010, and Aug. 1, 2011. The indictment also charges Burow with one count of producing child pornography on Oct. 14, 2011. According to officials, Burow allegedly used a seventh minor victim to produce child pornography.



The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require Burow to forfeit to the government any property used to commit the alleged offenses, including an Apple iPad, a laptop computer, an Apple iTouch, a Blackberry Curve, two external hard drives and other items.



The government's motion for detention notes that Burow faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole if convicted of the child pornography production charge. Each of the other charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole.



Ketchmark said the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.