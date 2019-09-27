COLUMBIA - Crews put the finishing touches on landscaping and the new stage at Maplewood Barn. The rebuilt community theater is nearing completion, just in time for Wednesday evening's sneak peek at the site's first production in more than two years. The barn burnt down in April 2010.

"Fiddler on the Roof" opens May 24, but until then, workers are completing the fix-ups like new grass and a cement pathway. Columbia Parks and Recreation said outdoor lighting in the viewing area won't be available for the sneak preview, but it should be ready by the play's open. Workers completed the barn's exterior, while stagehands continue to ready the set.

Technical director Hannah Spratt wasn't involved with the original Maplewood Barn, but she's excited to help restore its tradition.

"It's a neat opportunity to kind of see people rally behind that tradition to keep that tradition alive in the small ways," she said. "You have a lot of the same people coming back to try to move forward."

The Maplewood Barn Community Theater has still put on productions in the barn's two-year absence, but May 24 will mark the first play on-site in Nifong Park since the fire. Wednesday evening's sneak preview runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.