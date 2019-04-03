March 19 Sports at 10
KOMU 8's Josh Frydman recaps the day in sports, including the Mizzou football scrimmage. The Mizzou softball team was in action today, and Mizzou hosted the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship. Hermann competed for the girls basketball Class 3 State Championship and high school basketball stand-out Otto Porter looked to earn his third straight state championship.
