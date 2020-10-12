MARCH29GPNEWS6PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 12
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 12
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday The CPS Board of Education will decide whether families who chose in-person learning for their children will be able to go back to...
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way...
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday
COLUMBIA - The CPS Board of Education will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri S&T receives large donation
Missouri S&T receives large donation
ROLLA- A St. Louis couple donated $300 million to a foundation that will support Missouri University of Science and Technology, according to a press release. Fred Kummer and his wife June...
CPS school board to vote on new in-person learning options
CPS school board to vote on new in-person learning options
COLUMBIA – There could finally be an...
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 12
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 12
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person...
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way...
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday
COLUMBIA - The CPS Board of Education will...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
Support for renewable energy has reached a "ceiling effect"
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to rapidly reduce the carbon footprint humans have been leaving behind since the mid-1700s, the beginning of...
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Hickman eSports shifts to remote season during pandemic
Hickman eSports shifts to remote season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Like most high school sports having to adapt to the pandemic, esports in Columbia turned fully-remote heading into the fall. Hickman eSports kicked off its Overwatch fall season...
Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games
Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games
COLUMBIA - Keeping up their win streak...
Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MARCH29GPNEWS6PM
Share: