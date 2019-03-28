Markakis, Arrieta lead Baltimore past KC 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nick Markakis homered, Jake Arrieta pitched seven strong innings and the rejuvenated Baltimore Orioles got a lucky landing Wednesday night to beat Kansas City 3-2, snapping the Royals' four-game winning streak.

It was 3-1 in the eighth when Alcides Escobar singled with one out against Orioles reliever Jim Johnson. Mike Aviles followed with a drive past center fielder Adam Jones that wedged under the fence, in plain sight.

Aviles circled the bases with what fans thought was a tying, inside-the-park home run. But second base umpire and crew chief Tim Welke made Aviles return to second with a double and sent Escobar back to third.

The crowd booed and Royals manager Ned Yost went to Welke for an explanation. The Royals wound up scoring once.