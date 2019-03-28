Markakis, Arrieta lead Baltimore past KC 3-2

Related Story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nick Markakis homered, Jake Arrieta pitched seven strong innings and the rejuvenated Baltimore Orioles got a lucky landing Wednesday night to beat Kansas City 3-2, snapping the Royals' four-game winning streak.

It was 3-1 in the eighth when Alcides Escobar singled with one out against Orioles reliever Jim Johnson. Mike Aviles followed with a drive past center fielder Adam Jones that wedged under the fence, in plain sight.

Aviles circled the bases with what fans thought was a tying, inside-the-park home run. But second base umpire and crew chief Tim Welke made Aviles return to second with a double and sent Escobar back to third.

The crowd booed and Royals manager Ned Yost went to Welke for an explanation. The Royals wound up scoring once.

News

Markakis, Arrieta Lead Baltimore Past KC
Markakis, Arrieta Lead Baltimore Past KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nick Markakis homered, Jake Arrieta pitched seven strong innings and the rejuvenated Baltimore Orioles got... More >>
7 years ago Wednesday, May 04 2011 May 4, 2011 Wednesday, May 04, 2011 9:16:00 PM CDT May 04, 2011