Marshall Stabbing Pt.1

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. - The person of interest in the Marshall fatal stabbing from Wednesday night is now in custody in Clarksville.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol caught Terry Thompson, 45, of Marshall near Clarksville Thursday night. Marshall Police said he will be returned to Saline County for questioning.

Authorities had been searching for Thompson because they believe he may be involved in the stabbing of 32-year-old Marshall woman Rebecca Fisher.

Someone stabbed Fisher in the parking lot of her apartment on Wednesday night, and she made it to her porch when neighbors called the police. Respondents found Fisher bleeding on the porch around 11 p.m. and transported her to Fitzgibbon Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

Police said they believed Thompson stole her car, and the 2005 Nissan Altima was found in Boone County near Brock's Auto Body around 1 a.m. this morning.

Police have yet to label this incident a murder or Thompson a suspect, but they said Fisher and Thompson were in an on/off relationship.