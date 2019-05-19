MAY17GPWX3PM

Facebook
"You've just got to do it:" Runners inspire young kidney patient
COLUMBIA - Avengers super-fan Jace Aitkens needs a new kidney. His mom, Kayla Aitkens, said it all started when the 4-year-old contracted E.coli in January of 2017. "We were in here at...
GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos
COLUMBIA - Strong storms pummeled mid-Missouri...
VIDEO: Wind blows tractor-trailer off Highway 54
KINGDOM CITY - High winds blew a...
Farmers and artisans market encourages people to buy local
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market is now open every Sunday from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. till the month of October. The market features locally grown and crafted items ranging from...
Woman arrested on multiple warrants after shoplifting report
MOBERLY - A woman was arrested in Moberly...
"You've just got to do it:" Runners inspire young kidney patient
COLUMBIA - Avengers super-fan Jace Aitkens...
STEAM curriculum adds ducks, new electives to Jefferson Middle School
COLUMBIA - The 2018-2019 school year is...
GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos
COLUMBIA - Strong storms pummeled mid-Missouri...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Florida sweeps Missouri at home, Tigers readying for SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team dropped their final game of the regular season Saturday to the Florida Gators. The Tigers end things on a four-game skid and get ready for the SEC Tournament...
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from...
Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the team...
