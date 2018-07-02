Mayor Adds Funding in Proposed Jefferson City Budget

JEFFERSON CITY - Mayor Eric Struemph will present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2013 to the city council Monday at 5:30. The budget estimated $31.2 million dollars in revenue. The council approved those budget revenue projections for the 2013 budget on June 28.

The proposed budget makes three significant changes from 2012's budget. The first is increased infrastructure funding for roads, sidewalks and sewer drains. Second, it increases funding to health and retirement insurance for city employees. Third, it adds more money to the city's bus system.

The mayor's proposed budget is not final without the council's approval. The council is expected to approve the budget by their September 17 meeting.