Mayor Bob McDavid Wins Re-election

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents re-elected Mayor Bob McDavid to a second term Tuesday. The incumbent defeated his only opponent, Sid Sullivan, with about 61 percent of Tuesday's votes.

McDavid received 7,813 votes and Sullivan received 5,019. The mayor and about 30 supporters gathered at Shiloh Bar & Grill to hear results and celebrate McDavid's successful campaign. Some of McDavid's points of focus leading up to Tuesday's election were bringing more jobs to Columbia, stabilizing finances in city government and expanding service at the Columbia Regional Airport.

McDavid told KOMU he wants to keep up the momentum Columbia has gained during his time in the mayor's office. "Tomorrow morning I'll hit the ground running and I'm going to enjoy the challenge of the next three years," McDavid said.

Sid Sullivan and his campaign supporters met at Bleu Restaurant to hear results Tuesday night.

McDavid becomes the third consecutive Columbia mayor elected to at least two terms.