McCaskil Re-election
Related Story
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill officially filed paperwork today for her bid for re-election.
McCaskill filed for the August party primary as a democrat running for a second, six-term in the United States Senate.
Opponents include Republican Representative Todd Akin, Businessman John Brunner and former Missouri State Treasureer Sarah Steelman.
News
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill officially filed paperwork today for her bid for re-election. McCaskill filed for... More >>