McCaskil Re-election

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill officially filed paperwork today for her bid for re-election.

McCaskill filed for the August party primary as a democrat running for a second, six-term in the United States Senate.

Opponents include Republican Representative Todd Akin, Businessman John Brunner and former Missouri State Treasureer Sarah Steelman.

7 years ago Saturday, March 24 2012 Mar 24, 2012 Saturday, March 24, 2012 7:01:00 PM CDT March 24, 2012