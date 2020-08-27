Medical marijuana group volunteer tweets Snoop Dogg

Facebook
COVID-19 numbers inching closer to CPS' online-only schooling threshold
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools has been tracking new COVID-19 cases for the past fourteen days to determine how they instruct classes this year. The policy is based on a 14-day case rate per...
Local seniors move to restaurant parking lot to keep breakfast tradition alive
BOONVILLE - The pandemic wasn't going to stop...
Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Immunizations and back-to-school
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked...
News
MU Health Care is processing COVID-19 tests faster at drive-thru site
COLUMBIA- MU Health Care now has the ability to quickly process COVID-19 tests at its on campus drive-thru site instead of sending the samples to a third-party company, according to a news release...
COVID-19 numbers inching closer to CPS' online-only schooling threshold
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools has been...
Coach Drinkwitz responds to Jacob Blake shooting
COLUMBIA -Missouri head football coach Eliah...
Missouri teacher donates kidney to her student's mother
(CNN) - Art teacher, Misty Byrd, said she...
Rep. Hartzler praises Missouri Task Force One
COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Coach Drinkwitz responds to Jacob Blake shooting
COLUMBIA -Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz expressed his disappointment about the Jacob Blake shooting on Wednesday following the NBA's boycott. Kenosha Wisconsin police officer Rusten...
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending...
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on...
