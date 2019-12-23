Megan Shultz's mother: daughter is finally 'home for Christmas'

COLUMBIA - Debra Shultz was watching t.v. Friday night when she got the call from the Columbia Police Department. The DNA results on remains found in the Columbia landfill in September were a 99.99% match for her daughter, Megan Shultz.

"It's nice to know she’s home finally," Shultz said Saturday. "Not home, not the way I'd like to have it, but she's at least in the same town."

Megan Shultz was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2006. Thirteen years later, her ex-husband, Keith Comfort, walked into a police station in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and made statements implicating himself in her death.

According to court documents, Comfort told police he strangled Shultz. When he realized she wasn't breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and "threw her into the...dumpster" of their apartment complex.

CPD worked with Solid Waste Utility officials to search the city landfill. On Sept. 18, 2019, they found human remains.

"She was dressed exactly the way that I described her," Shultz told KOMU.

She said the discovery was "a prayer answered." Three months later, the sentiment hasn't changed.

"She is mine," Shultz said Saturday. "We already knew that, but it's verified for sure now."

"We are thankful to have reached a point in this investigation where we can definitively tell Megan's family that we have found her," Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a press release Friday.

Now with certainty about her daughter, Shultz said she's going to take things one day at a time.

"I'd do anything to be able to hold her and hug her and kiss her and tell her I love her one more time," Shultz said. "I can do that in my dreams, I guess."

She said she hasn't decorated for the holidays in several years, but this year, she put up a few decorations, including what she says was Megan's favorite Santa Claus.

Shultz said she will most likely wait until the spring to hold a private memorial service for her daughter.