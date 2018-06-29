Memorial Day Parade Draws Crowd in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A large crowd lined Broadway Monday morning as Columbia held its 24th Annual Memorial Day Parade.

At 9:55 a.m. the "Screaming Eagles" parachute team was supposed to jump onto Broadway, but heavy crosswinds prevented them. After that, police led off the hour-long parade, followed by veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and both Iraq wars.

The Columbia Fire Department raised a giant flag on the crossing of Broadway and Tenth streets to mark the occasion.