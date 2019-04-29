Memorial Day Travel Expected to Decrease This Year

COLUMBIA - Memorial Day is right around the corner. Travelers will be in full force this weekend. According to AAA, nearly 35-million Americans will travel for the Memorial Day holiday. However, this number is 0.9 percent less than last year. The number of Americans traveling by car is expected to increase slightly from previous years. Driving will be the most popular for of travel this year with 89 percent of Americans expected to drive. The amount of people traveling by air is expected to drop about eight percent.

Columbia resident Gavin Heitzig said, "I would definitely travel through on automobile if I were going a far distance. I drive a truck though so I'd obviously try to rent a car that would be a lot cheaper and get something that would do really well on gas.I wouldn't fly because it is probably more expensive."

According to AAA, fliers are tired of paying for the extra fees that airlines put into place.

Heitzig said, "They're very high unless you book in advance and get a special trip, the fees to fly are outrageous."