Memorial Day Weekend Ends With Parade

COLUMBIA - For the 24th consecutive year, members of the military will march downtown in the Salute to Veterans Parade Monday morning in honor of Memorial Day.

A military group dubbed the "Screaming Eagles" will kick off the event at 9:55 a.m. on Broadway by parachuting down to the street. The parade, which is free to the public, will end at the Boone County Courthouse with a military ceremony.

The parade consists exclusively of military personnel. According to the event's website, organizers designed the parade with "no politicians" and "no commercialism."