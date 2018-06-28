Memorial services begin for former auditor spokesman Jackson

JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday will be another difficult day for those in the Missouri State Auditor's office. Memorial services are Thursday for former State Auditor Spokesperson Spence Jackson.

A visitation will be held Thursday in Jackson's hometown of Springfield.

"It has been a difficult time for staff at the Auditor's office. At the same time, people have continued to do the work of the Auditor's office. They have kind of shored each other up. It's been very impressive to see them do what they need to do," State Auditor Spokesman David Luther said.

Back in March, Jackson was found dead in his home of a self inflicted gunshot wound. His death came just a month after the death of former Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich.

Luther says many resources have been provided for those in the state Auditor's office for those struggling with the recent losses.

"What most people have found is that doing good work with your peers tends to keep people focused. At the same time there have been outreach programs for people who may need to speak with someone, and there are counseling services that are provided," Luther said.

Jackson's visitation will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. in Springfield, and will be followed by a funeral service on Friday.