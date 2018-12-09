Mens Golf Plays in Hutchinson, Kans.

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's golf team finished third in the Big 12 Championships at the Club at Old Hawthorne over the weekend. Now the Tiger men are playing at the Big 12 championships at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kans. The Tigers are currently in tenth place.

Stuart Ballingall is the top tiger individual, currently tied for 16th place. They are playing 36 holes Monday, 18 Tuesday and 18 more Wednesday.