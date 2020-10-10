Mevis impresses early in Mizzou career

COLUMBIA- Missouri freshman kicker Harrison Mevis has provided Missouri's most consistent offense two games into his first season in a Tiger uniform.

The freshman from Warsaw, IN has converted all four of his field goal attempts in Mizzou's (0-2) start. Mevis' average made kick has been 35 yards long, including a 50 yard field goal in the first half against Tennessee last weekend.

"I expect to make every kick that I attempt here," Mevis said. "Wherever you put the ball, I'll kick it through."

Mizzou Special Teams Coordinator Erik Link said the freshman has the right mindset to succeed at the position.

"He's got a kind of a laser focus," Link said. "I think that really helps him kind of block out the noise, block out the distraction and really focus in on his job."

Missouri Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he is glad he can rely on Mevis to get the job done when the offense is stopped short of the goal line.

"It gives me confidence that we can make field goals inside the 35," Drinkwitz said.

Mevis looks to continue his perfect field goal record this week at Faurot Field against LSU. The game will start at 11 a.m.