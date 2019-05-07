Mid December Warm Up

Facebook
Settlement reached in case of Columbia officer who hit child with SUV
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has reached a settlement with the family of a four-year-old child killed by a Columbia Police Department cruiser earlier this year. Columbia spokesperson Steven...
In Clean Missouri debate, Dems accuse GOP of undermining voters
JEFFERSON CITY - Republicans and Democrats are...
Man recovering in hospital after fiery car accident on Grindstone
COLUMBIA - A man was still in the hospital...
High school coach arrested over student sex allegations
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An assistant high school football coach in Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a student. The Springfield News-Leader reports...
Drug dealer sent to prison, must pay back $1.1 million
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was...
City of Columbia discusses plans for sewer and stormwater repairs
COLUMBIA - Later Tuesday, May 7, the City of...
One-day food waste collection event aims to promote regular pick-up
COLUMBIA – Residents will be able to...
Settlement reached in case of Columbia officer who hit child with SUV
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has reached a...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Cardinals get back to winning ways against Philadelphia
ST. LOUIS – Miles Mikolas toed the rubber Monday as the Cardinals began their three game set against the Philadelphia. St. Louis looking to get back in the W column after being swept by the...
Royals drop series opener in Houston
HOUSTON – The Royals begin a three game set...
Columbia College softball claims third consecutive AMC Championship
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team...
Mid December Warm Up
