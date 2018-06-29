Mid-Missouri Blizzard Reaches One Year Mark

COLUMBIA - Snowpocalypse. Snowmageddon. Whatever you called it, this week's mild temperatures make it hard to believe it's been one year since a blizzard dumped about 18 inches of snow on Mid-Missouri.

As expected, traffic was moving smoothly Wednesday morning-- providing quite a contrast to February 1, 2011.

Last year, snow shut down I-70 between St. Louis and Kansas City. In Columbia, 17.5 inches of snow closed schools for several days and shut down many businesses. One business that remained open had it's work cut out-- Tiger Towing responded to more than 60 accidents by early afternoon.

In Jefferson City, it took Public Works 12 days to clean up the snow and cost the city $250,000-- $100,000 in salt alone. In Boone County, snow removal cost nearly 1.7 million dollars.