Mid-Missouri farmers have mixed reactions to proposed state regulations

STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region....
Columbia police ask for help identifying United Credit Union armed suspect
COLUMBIA - Police are asking anyone with...
Columbia police arrest two in connection to overnight shooting, identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA — Police arrested two people...
News
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
TEHRAN, Iran - In the face of mounting evidence, Iran has acknowledged that it shot down the Ukrainian jetliner by accident, killing all 176 people aboard. The admission by Iran’s...
Roads covered or partly covered around Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is reporting that roads...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather...
Storms kill at least 8, with tornadoes, flooding and crippling ice still in the forecast for eastern US
(CNN) -- At least eight people have died...
Columbia police ask for help identifying United Credit Union armed suspect
COLUMBIA - Police are asking anyone with...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region....
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Traffic
Sports
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues claimed their seventh-straight win at the Enterprise Center in a four-point victory over Buffalo on Thursday night. The Blue's seven home wins ties for the longest...
Mizzou falls to No. 13 Mississippi State
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball dropped...
Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo (AP) - Missouri State is...
What's On
Mid-Missouri farmers have mixed reactions to proposed state regulations
Share: