TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
UPDATE: Arson suspects questioned after fire injuring firefighters
VIENNA - Multiple suspects are currently being...
Missouri cites economy, eligibility checks for Medicaid drop
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State officials...
News
Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County
COLUMBIA - The man who allegedly killed a woman who has been missing since 2006 arrived in Boone County Tuesday evening. According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Keith...
One person hurt in fire at Camdenton auto shop
CAMDENTON - One person has minor burns after a...
Columbia city council approves medical marijuana amendments
COLUMBIA - Businesses who are applying for...
Jefferson City prepares to open new high school
JEFFERSON CITY - Construction crews are...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Orioles even up series with Kansas City
Baltimore MD- The Orioles evened up the series against Kansas City winning game two 4-1 following a three run 8th inning. The game started slowly with the Royals taking an early lead in the 2nd...
Okwuegbunam named to AP Preseason All-America First Team
COLUMBIA - After being named to the pre-season...
Royals hit back-to-back homers to edge Orioles
BALTIMORE —The Kansas City Royals take...
