Mid-Missouri Kids Participate in Free Bull Riding Event

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Bass Pro Shops location held a free bull riding event for kids on Saturday and Sunday.

The event was open to the public on the front patio of the store. Kids enjoyed stick bull riding, bull roping, leather crafting and face painting. The 2013 Missouri Beef Queen Sarah Sprague made an appearance at the event as well. Sprague said the event is a fun way to get kids involved in bull riding. Sprague's job as Missouri Beef Queen is to educate people about the importance of beef.

"Basically what I do is go to different events throughout the year and promote the beef industry and the beef community and tell the consumers what beef is all about and why it is so nutritious and healthy for them," Sprague said.

The weekend concluded with a cowboy and cowgirl contest with prizes and giveaways.