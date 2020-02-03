MID-MISSOURI MAIL FACILITY

Columbia - The Gateway District office is threatening to shut down the only mail facility in Mid-Missouri.

The shutdown of the facility, located at the Columbia Regional Airport, could force up to 120 employees out of a job.

Right now, local mail is able to get out to Mid-Missouri residents the day after it is sent. Shutting down the facility will cause a two-three day delay because the mail will be sent to St. Louis or Kansas City for processing and distribution. After the mail is processed there, it will take at least a day to return to Mid-Missouri.

The Gateway District office will hold a public input meeting on Tuesday April 2nd at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.