Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement

FULTON – A Fulton restaurant owner is ready to “get back to normal,” but he also wants to keep his customers safe.

“It’s been a long month,” Beks Restaurant owner Garry Vaught said.

The restaurant has been open only for curbside and delivery for the past month due to Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order.

“We had to figure out how to package and not touch things as much,” Vaught said.

He said the employees have the new system down pat, and even joked they would have a hard time remembering how to serve tables in the first place.

“It’ll probably be hard to go back to plating,” Vaught said.

Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced that the state is ready to move forward on May 4, but that social distancing will still be required as businesses begin to open back up.

Vaught, however, said he’s not ready to let customers back in just yet.

“We’re waiting until the 18th,” he said.

He said he’s hoping he can learn safety techniques from other restaurants and businesses that do decide to re-open on May 4.

“It’s kinda scary,” he said. “I want to feel it out before I truly open up.”

When he re-opens the restaurant, Vaught said he will keep track of the number of people inside and strategically seat them.

“We can put people at every other booth, every other table,” he said.