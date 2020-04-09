Minorities talk about fear after Trump election

COLUMBIA - President elect Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton defied every projection major media outlets had. Clinton maintained a large lead in the exit polls as Election Day neared, but the results were far from expected based on those polls.

Some are not comfortable with the surprise victory because of the rhetoric Trump used toward many minority groups throughout his campaign. MU student and LGBTQ community member Courtney Jones said she understands the uneasy feeling many felt as the votes rolled in.

Jones said the negative language Trump used toward minorities is where the fear comes from.

“I really do feel fear that he will actually carry out or try to carry out some of these things,” said Jones.

There are several things Trump has said about minority communities that have people fearful and worried. This one, for example:

“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” said Trump at his presidential campaign announcement in June of 2015.

The comment was in reference to the wall he said he plans to build to keep illegal immigrants from Mexico out of the United States.

Checks and balances built into the Constitution keep him from making most decisions without the approval of Congress. Though the Republican Party is in control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, many Republicans are still not in support of some of Trump’s ideals. This will make the process of getting some of his most controversial issues difficult to pass.

“I do understand why people are afraid. But there are so many steps to getting things passed, you cant just build a wall,” said Cortez Brown, an MU student.