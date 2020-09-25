Missouri absentee voting opens Sept. 22

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missourians will be able to request absentee voting ballots on Sept. 22. The absentee ballot request period will be open until Oct. 21.

Absentee ballots are for registered voters who cannot attend a polling place on election day.

Missouri residents can visit their local county clerk's office to vote an absentee ballot or they can request a ballot be sent by mail.

For the 2020 election, those who are at high risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19 are able to request an absentee ballot and exempt from notarization.

If a voter chooses to use the mail-in ballot option, it is required that the ballot is notarized before being mailed back.

Public places to get ballots notarized are banks, the Secretary of State's office and county clerks' offices.

Cole County clerk, Steve Korsmeyer, said his office expects to see an increase in the number of absentee voters.

"In the 2016 election, we had about 4,000 absentee voters," Korsmeyer said. "This year, our office is expecting 5,000 to 6,000 absentee voters."

According to MOVote.org, as of Sept. 21, 6,116 voters have requested absentee ballots on its website.

Korsmeyer said when choosing a mail-in ballot option, it's important to get the ballot filled out and mailed back.

"The worst thing you can do is procrastinate," Korsmeyer said. "Don't leave it on your kitchen counter, don't leave it on your dining room table, fill it out and send it back as soon as you can."