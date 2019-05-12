Missouri Amputee Golf Association hosts annual golf tournament

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Amputee Golf Association is hosting its 6th annual golf tournament in Columbia.

Golfers were scheduled to tee off around 10 a.m. Friday and the public was invited to attend.

The money raised at the tournament will contribute to a pair of scholarships. The scholarships are for amputees and their family members.

The president of the Missouri Amputee Golf Association, Richard Schatzer said he is expecting 60 golfers on Friday, a number that keeps growing.

"The first year we ended up with maybe 10 or 12 amps and maybe 30 people. We have grown to 20 amps to 60 to 70 players. We're steadily getting bigger the more we're out."

Schatzer said the event also gives the members a chance to get together.

"We are a big family. We really enjoy each other's company. We support each other very much."

There was an auction scheduled for Friday around 3 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Golf Course Clubhouse in which the public is invited to attend.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the scholarship funds.