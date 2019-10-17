Missouri Basketball Coaching Clinic

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Police search for person who fled after car crash
Police search for person who fled after car crash
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person...
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
MEXICO – A vape business owner defended...
Police search for person who fled after car crash
Police search for person who fled after car crash
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person...
Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway...
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia men's soccer remains undefeated
Columbia men's soccer remains undefeated
COLUMBIA - Number two Columbia walked off with its 13th straight win on Wednesday in an intense match up against Lindenwood-Belleville University. Columbia had possession of the ball for most of...
Columbia women's soccer defeats Lindenwood
Columbia women's soccer defeats Lindenwood
COLUMBIA - Columbia improved its record on...
Nationals headed to World Series after sweep of Cardinals
Nationals headed to World Series after sweep of Cardinals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Nationals...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Missouri Basketball Coaching Clinic
Share: