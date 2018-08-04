Missouri Company Recalls Milk
JEFFERSON CITY - The State Milk Board, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, announced Friday that Ozark Mountain Creamery of Mountain Grove, Mo. is voluntarily recalling some of its milk from the marketplace.
Test results received October 18, were positive for high residual phosphatase. High levels of residual phosphatase may indicate potentially unpasteurized or improperly pasteurized milk, which can contain harmful pathogens.
The sample was collected October 14 during a randomly scheduled, routine inspection and tested in the St. Louis County Health Department Laboratory.
The 500 gallons of recalled milk is packaged in one-half gallon, glass bottles and marked with the code '10/24.' The milk was bottled October 7, 2013.
The recall does not include any other dairy products from Ozark Mountain Creamery.
The milk may have been sold in the following locations:
BK Bakery, Jefferson City
Central Market Inc: Frick's, Sullivan
Central Market Inc: Frick's, Union
City Greens Market, St. Louis
Clovers Natural Foods-Broadway, Columbia
Clovers Natural Foods-Chapel Plaza, Columbia
Country Mart/St. Clair, St. Clair
Country Mart/Town & Country, Ava
Country Mart/Town & Country, Cabool
Country Mart/Town & Country, Hartville
Country Mart/Town & Country, Houston
Country Mart/Town & Country, Mountain Grove
Country Mart/Town & Country, Richland
Country Mart/Town & Country, Rolla
Country Mart/Town & Country, Salem
Country Mart/Town & Country, St. James
Country Mart/Town & Country, Willow Springs
Dierbergs Market, Osage Beach
Dillons/Gerbes, Springfield
Dillons/Gerbes, Springfield
Dillons/Gerbes-Nifong, Columbia
Dillons/Gerbes-Sunshine, Springfield
Dillons/Gerbes, Camdenton
Dillons/Gerbes-Truman, Jefferson City
Dillons/Gerbes-Broadway, Columbia
Dillons/Gerbes-Paris Road, Columbia
Fair Shares, St. Louis
Farmhand Supply, Bernie
G&W Foods, Willow Springs
Green Bean Delivery, LLC, O'Fallon
Harter House, Nixa
Home Grown Food, Springfield
Horrmann Meats Farmers Market, Springfield
Howell Valley Grocery, West Plains
HyVee Stores, Columbia
HyVee, Jefferson City
HyVee, Osage Beach
HyVee, Springfield
Jean's Healthway, Ava
Local Harvest-The Tower Grove, St. Louis
Mace's Supermarket, Cuba
Mama Jean's South, Springfield
Mama Jean's East, Springfield
Mama Jean's North, Springfield
Pauls Supermarket, Eldon
Pauls Supermarket, Lake Ozark
Pauls Supermarket, Osage Beach
Richard Brothers Grocery, Mtn. Grove
Root Cellar, Columbia
Scnucks Markets-Brentwood, St Louis
Schucks Markets-Ballwin, Ballwin
Schucks Markets-Gravois, St. Louis
Schnucks Markets, Collinsville
Schnucks Markets, Wildwood
Schnucks Markets, Cottleville
Schnucks Markets, Arnold
Schnucks Markets, O'Fallon
Schnucks Markets, Lake St. Louis
Schnucks Markets-Overland, St. Louis
Schnucks Markets-Twin Oaks, Ballwin
Schnucks Markets-Lindbergh, St Louis
Schnucks Markets-Ladue, St. Louis
Schnucks Markets, Bridgeton
Schnucks Markets, Eureka
Schnucks Markets-Des Peres, St. Louis
Schnucks Markets-Richmond Center, Clayton
Schnucks Markets, Cape Girardeau
Schnucks Markets, Columbia
Schnuicks Markets, Washington
Schnucks Markets, Jefferson City
Schnucks Markets, Festus
Shetlers Discount Grocery, Cabool
St. Louis University-Fresh Gatherings, St. Louis
Sump Coffee, St. Louis
The Missouri State Milk Board continues to review the company's records to determine when consumers may have purchased the product. Anyone who has purchased the milk may return the unused portion to the store from which they purchased the products.