Missouri Company Recalls Milk

JEFFERSON CITY - The State Milk Board, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, announced Friday that Ozark Mountain Creamery of Mountain Grove, Mo. is voluntarily recalling some of its milk from the marketplace.

Test results received October 18, were positive for high residual phosphatase. High levels of residual phosphatase may indicate potentially unpasteurized or improperly pasteurized milk, which can contain harmful pathogens.

The sample was collected October 14 during a randomly scheduled, routine inspection and tested in the St. Louis County Health Department Laboratory.

The 500 gallons of recalled milk is packaged in one-half gallon, glass bottles and marked with the code '10/24.' The milk was bottled October 7, 2013.

The recall does not include any other dairy products from Ozark Mountain Creamery.

The milk may have been sold in the following locations:

BK Bakery, Jefferson City

Central Market Inc: Frick's, Sullivan

Central Market Inc: Frick's, Union

City Greens Market, St. Louis

Clovers Natural Foods-Broadway, Columbia

Clovers Natural Foods-Chapel Plaza, Columbia

Country Mart/St. Clair, St. Clair

Country Mart/Town & Country, Ava

Country Mart/Town & Country, Cabool

Country Mart/Town & Country, Hartville

Country Mart/Town & Country, Houston

Country Mart/Town & Country, Mountain Grove

Country Mart/Town & Country, Richland

Country Mart/Town & Country, Rolla

Country Mart/Town & Country, Salem

Country Mart/Town & Country, St. James

Country Mart/Town & Country, Willow Springs

Dierbergs Market, Osage Beach

Dillons/Gerbes, Springfield

Dillons/Gerbes, Springfield

Dillons/Gerbes-Nifong, Columbia

Dillons/Gerbes-Sunshine, Springfield

Dillons/Gerbes, Camdenton

Dillons/Gerbes-Truman, Jefferson City

Dillons/Gerbes-Broadway, Columbia

Dillons/Gerbes-Paris Road, Columbia

Fair Shares, St. Louis

Farmhand Supply, Bernie

G&W Foods, Willow Springs

Green Bean Delivery, LLC, O'Fallon

Harter House, Nixa

Home Grown Food, Springfield

Horrmann Meats Farmers Market, Springfield

Howell Valley Grocery, West Plains

HyVee Stores, Columbia

HyVee, Jefferson City

HyVee, Osage Beach

HyVee, Springfield

Jean's Healthway, Ava

Local Harvest-The Tower Grove, St. Louis

Mace's Supermarket, Cuba

Mama Jean's South, Springfield

Mama Jean's East, Springfield

Mama Jean's North, Springfield

Pauls Supermarket, Eldon

Pauls Supermarket, Lake Ozark

Pauls Supermarket, Osage Beach

Richard Brothers Grocery, Mtn. Grove

Root Cellar, Columbia

Scnucks Markets-Brentwood, St Louis

Schucks Markets-Ballwin, Ballwin

Schucks Markets-Gravois, St. Louis

Schnucks Markets, Collinsville

Schnucks Markets, Wildwood

Schnucks Markets, Cottleville

Schnucks Markets, Arnold

Schnucks Markets, O'Fallon

Schnucks Markets, Lake St. Louis

Schnucks Markets-Overland, St. Louis

Schnucks Markets-Twin Oaks, Ballwin

Schnucks Markets-Lindbergh, St Louis

Schnucks Markets-Ladue, St. Louis

Schnucks Markets, Bridgeton

Schnucks Markets, Eureka

Schnucks Markets-Des Peres, St. Louis

Schnucks Markets-Richmond Center, Clayton

Schnucks Markets, Cape Girardeau

Schnucks Markets, Columbia

Schnuicks Markets, Washington

Schnucks Markets, Jefferson City

Schnucks Markets, Festus

Shetlers Discount Grocery, Cabool

St. Louis University-Fresh Gatherings, St. Louis

Sump Coffee, St. Louis

The Missouri State Milk Board continues to review the company's records to determine when consumers may have purchased the product. Anyone who has purchased the milk may return the unused portion to the store from which they purchased the products.