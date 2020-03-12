Missouri Democrats accuse Ashcroft of playing politics with primary results

Facebook
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk. The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments...
Jefferson City woman hospitalized with gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman is in a Columbia...
Missouri issues first eWic cards
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Supplemental...
Jason Aldean concert in Columbia postponed due to coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced that Jason Aldean's concert at Mizzou Area scheduled for Friday will be postponed for public health concerns, according to a statement. This announcement...
Class cancellations leave MU classrooms empty
COLUMBIA — MU students around campus...
Sixty-three people died on Missouri roads in February
JEFFERSON CITY - Sixty-three people died in...
Mental health checkups might soon become part of your physical
More clinics are now integrating mental health...
Kansas City bans all public events with more than 1K people
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk. The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments...
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference...
Columbia College senior named AMC Pitcher of the Week
COLUMBIA- After the Cougars won four of six...
Weekly Wellness
Missouri Democrats accuse Ashcroft of playing politics with primary results
Share: