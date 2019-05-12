Missouri Department of Conservation to hold deer management forum

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a deer management open house Wednesday.

The goal of the forum is to discuss deer management with citizens. This is one of a series of open houses being held by the department.

There will be booths set up that focus on the history of deer management in Missouri, the state's new deer management plan, possible regulation changes and disease management efforts among other topics.

The MDC reports activities related to deer hunting and watching annually generates $1 billion in economic activity.

"Deer hunting is really socially and economically important to the citizens of Missouri. It's about a 1 billion dollar a year industry. It supports 12 thousand jobs in the state of Missouri. There are more than 500,000 deer hunters," said Jason Sumners a resource scientist with the MDC.

Those interested in attending the open house can show up between 3 and 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Magnolia room.