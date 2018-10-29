Missouri Disaster Relief Fund

Facebook
Vigil held at Peace Park to remember synagogue shooting victims
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people gathered in Peace Park Sunday evening to remember the 11 people killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning. "It's for the support, it's...
Police drain pond in search for missing Jefferson City boy
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police...
Skeletal remains found in Pettis County forest
SEDALIA - A Missouri Conservation Department...
News
Updated: Retired St. Louis officer shot during robbery attempt
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retired St. Louis police sergeant is dead after a street shootout with a gunman. Chief John Hayden on Monday fought back tears as he announced the death. The 67-year-old...
Woman left with physical injuries after assault
MONITEAU COUNTY- A woman experienced physical...
Sheriff: 600 pounds of medication collected in Prescription Drug Take Back
Boone County - Boone County...
Reward for information about missing boy raised to $11K
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Authorities have...
Vigil held at Peace Park to remember synagogue shooting victims
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people gathered in...
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. An ad by the Senate Majority PAC paints Hawley as complicit with...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle...
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
COLUMBIA - Proposition D is a measure on the...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
A disappointing season ends in disappointing fashion for Mizzou soccer
Orange Beach, AL - After a season of competitive games, but heartbreaking losses, the Missouri soccer team finished its season Sunday in fitting fashion. Mizzou fell to LSU in the first round...
Missouri volleyball survives home test from Texas A&M
Columbia - The 24 th ranked Mizzou...
The Chiefs appear to be for real after another AFC west victory
Kansas City - The Kansas City Chiefs...
