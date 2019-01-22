Missouri Educators Work to Improve Public Education

COLUMBIA - Save Our Schools Missouri held its first annual statewide conference Saturday. Missourians gathered in Allen Auditorium on MU's campus to discuss issues in the public education system.

The organization grew from the Save Our Schools March and National Days of Action in Washington D.C. in July 2011. Representatives from the Kansas City and St. Louis School Districts discussed issues in Missouri's public schools including high-stakes testing for purposes of evaluation, equal funding for all school districts, curriculum development by local communities and community leadership in forming public education policies.

Conference attendees spoke about different issues in public schools. The conference was a step to develop a network of concerned citizens who support public education in Missouri, said Peg Nicholson, the Save Our Schools Missouri's information coordinator.

John Kuhn, the superintendent of Perrin-Whitt School District in Texas, drove 11 hours to speak at the conference. Kuhn spoke at the National March in July and was the keynote speaker at the Missouri conference.

Nicholson said the conference was just the beginning to improving the public school system in Missouri. Click here to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.