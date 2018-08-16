Missouri Entrepreneur Pitches New Form of Classified Advertising

Peter Meng, a 2012 fellow at the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri School of Journalism has developed a digital classified ad platform that incorporates social media to help newspapers win back classified advertising from other online sources. It is estimated that recent digital disruption of conventional classified advertising has cost traditional news organizations billions in lost revenues. Meng believes his "AdFreeq" platform will create a new, steady stream of revenue for news operations. Here's his interview with Sarah Hill today on U_News @ 11. Meng discussed his idea via a Google Plus Hangout from Silicon Valley where he was pitching his proposal to investors.