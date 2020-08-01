Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August

COLUMBIA — Missouri’s Department of Social Services is extending the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through the month of August.

P-SNAP allows households to automatically get its maximum food stamp benefits loaded onto an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. EBT cards can be used at a variety of retailers, including Target, Wal-Mart, Costco, Sam's Club, and dollar stores.

Family Support Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Melissa Wolf, said the maximum amount of food stamps depends on the size of family.

As of June 30, 372,799 Missouri households or 773,079 individuals receive Food Stamp or SNAP benefits, according to a press release from DSS.

“I am very pleased Missourians will receive the maximum SNAP benefit for their household size during a month when families are buying needed items for the upcoming school year,” Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, said. “Those maximized SNAP benefits may allow families to spend their income on essential items their child needs for a successful return to the classroom, an important part of the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan.”

Crystal Brewer, a mother of three who works and attends school full time, said the extra help goes a long way.

“The increase has allowed my family to not have to worry about where our next meal is coming from. We have used these extra resources to stock up our shelves, that way when all is said and done we know we used the extra resources wisely,” Brewer said. “We only receive a little over $100 in food stamps a month so this has been a major help to us. I know there are families out there who feel the same way we do, thankful.”

For more information on Food Stamps, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs, click here.