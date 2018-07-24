missouri grand prix

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Swimmers from around the world arrived at Mizzou's Aquatic Center Friday for the sixth annual Missouri Grand Prix swim meet. Many swimmers in this meet end up in Olympic trial runs, some of whom actually make it to the Olympics.

Assistant meet director Chris Seris said this meet is a great event for the city of Columbia because it highlights the University of Missouri's swimming complex as well as the city itself.

The event ends on Sunday.

News

Missouri Grand Prix Splashes into Columbia
Missouri Grand Prix Splashes into Columbia
COLUMBIA - Swimmers from around the world arrived at Mizzou's Aquatic Center Friday for the sixth annual Missouri Grand Prix... More >>
6 years ago Friday, February 10 2012 Feb 10, 2012 Friday, February 10, 2012 2:13:00 PM CST February 10, 2012