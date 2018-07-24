missouri grand prix
COLUMBIA - Swimmers from around the world arrived at Mizzou's Aquatic Center Friday for the sixth annual Missouri Grand Prix swim meet. Many swimmers in this meet end up in Olympic trial runs, some of whom actually make it to the Olympics.
Assistant meet director Chris Seris said this meet is a great event for the city of Columbia because it highlights the University of Missouri's swimming complex as well as the city itself.
The event ends on Sunday.
