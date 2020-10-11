Missouri Gubernatorial Forum Part 4
Related Story
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday.
The forum was the first time all four candidates, including Governor Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer, shared a stage to discuss their positions.
Associated Press' Chief Correspondent in Jefferson City David Lieb moderated.
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
News
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>