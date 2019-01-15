Missouri House Approves Controversial Health Care Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House and Senate leaders are awaiting a conference committee to work over a bill passed in the house Wednesday that allows health care providers to refuse to participate in acts that violate their religious or ethical beliefs. These acts include contraceptions, abortions, and embryonic stem cell research. The bill also protects doctors, nurses, and other health care workers from punishment for refusing to participate in the aforementioned procedures or research.

The house passed the bill and sent it back to the senate. Senator John Lamping (R-St. Louis), who is the original sponsor of the bill, has requested the house and senate go to conference over the bill.

Supporters of the bill have said it protects religious freedoms, while opponents argued it would restrict peoples' access to certain types of health care.