Missouri House Plans to Vote on Override of Tax Bill Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Republican-controlled Missouri House will vote on Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a major tax-cut bill Tuesday morning. The Missouri Senate voted 23-8 to override vetoed SB509 after a debate Monday.

Senator Will Kraus, R-Lee's Summit sponsored Senate bill 509. The bill would gradually reduce the individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 5.5 percent, beginning in 2017.

Rep. Myron Neth, R-Liberty argued in favor of the bill Monday night. He supports the bill's 25 percent deduction for business income reported on personal tax returns.

The vote is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.